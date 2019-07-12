  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Accept resignations of MLAs at once: Bihar Speaker urges K'taka counterpart

    By PTI
    |

    Patna, July 12: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday voiced disapproval over the "delay" on part of his Karnataka counterpart K R Ramesh Kumar in taking a decision on the resignations of MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the southern state.

    K R Ramesh Kumar
    K R Ramesh Kumar

    "The matter has been unnecessarily allowed to snowball the Speaker (of Karnataka) indeed had no option when the members had met him personally and tendered their resignations," Chaudhary said in the release issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat here.

    "Delay on part of the Speaker is surprising. It appears he has been thinking in terms of getting the members disqualified on ground of their defying the party whip. However, their resignations have preceded issuing of any whip by their parties and such a course of action by the Speaker would not have been in accordance with norms," Chaudhary said.

    Will fix the date when he wants it: Speaker on Kumaraswamy wanting to take a trust vote

    He said defiance of whip would have made no difference as action taken under the 10th Schedule of Constitution (anti-defection law) also has the same effect, that of a member being disqualified.

    "The delay has led to a situation wherein the matter has reached the Supreme Court and the action of the assembly Speaker has been subjected to judicial scrutiny... instances like these lower the dignity of the legislature and hamper its credibility. It would be better for the Speaker to accept the resignations without any delay. This would enhance his stature and protect the dignity of the legislature," the Bihar Assembly Speaker added.

    The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Karnataka Speaker from taking any decision till Tuesday on the resignation and disqualification of 10 rebel MLAs.

    The 10 rebel MLAs moved the apex court alleging that the Speaker was not accepting their resignations.

    They are: Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, B C Patil, S T Somashekhar, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, K Gopalaiah, A H Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    crimekarnatakaarrested karnataka bihar

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue