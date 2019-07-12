Accept resignations of MLAs at once: Bihar Speaker urges K'taka counterpart

By PTI

Patna, July 12: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday voiced disapproval over the "delay" on part of his Karnataka counterpart K R Ramesh Kumar in taking a decision on the resignations of MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the southern state.

"The matter has been unnecessarily allowed to snowball the Speaker (of Karnataka) indeed had no option when the members had met him personally and tendered their resignations," Chaudhary said in the release issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat here.

"Delay on part of the Speaker is surprising. It appears he has been thinking in terms of getting the members disqualified on ground of their defying the party whip. However, their resignations have preceded issuing of any whip by their parties and such a course of action by the Speaker would not have been in accordance with norms," Chaudhary said.

He said defiance of whip would have made no difference as action taken under the 10th Schedule of Constitution (anti-defection law) also has the same effect, that of a member being disqualified.

"The delay has led to a situation wherein the matter has reached the Supreme Court and the action of the assembly Speaker has been subjected to judicial scrutiny... instances like these lower the dignity of the legislature and hamper its credibility. It would be better for the Speaker to accept the resignations without any delay. This would enhance his stature and protect the dignity of the legislature," the Bihar Assembly Speaker added.

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Karnataka Speaker from taking any decision till Tuesday on the resignation and disqualification of 10 rebel MLAs.

The 10 rebel MLAs moved the apex court alleging that the Speaker was not accepting their resignations.

They are: Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, B C Patil, S T Somashekhar, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, K Gopalaiah, A H Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda.