Accept failure in bringing back black money, Maywati tells Modi

Lucknow, July 2: Citing a data that deposits of Indians had increased in Swiss banks, BSP supremo Mayawati asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would accept his "failure in bringing back black money".

The BSP leader also attacked the central government over the falling value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

"Will Modi government not like to take credit of rise in money in Swiss banks? The question which arises in the nation's interest is that why money earned in India is in a foreign bank," Mayawati said in a statement issued here.

"Is the BJP government promoting the private sector, which always ignores Dalits and backward classes? Will the Modi government accept its failure in bringing back black money? Is this example of BJP's patriotism?" she also asked.

Latest data from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) showed that money parked by Indians in Swiss banks rose over 50 per cent to CHF 1.01 billion (Rs 7,000 crore) in 2017, reversing a three-year downward trend amid India's clampdown on suspected black money stashed by its citizens overseas.

The official annual data was released on June 28 by SNB, the central banking authority of Alpine nation Switzerland.

On the decreasing value of the Rupee against the US Dollar, Mayawati said, "The BJP government is only working for capitalists and is anti-poor."

She alleged that the Centre has failed to check poverty, price rise, unemployment and illiteracy.

Terming joining of hands by opposition parties against the BJP as a "big work in public interest", Mayawati said, "The BJP's tension in obvious due to unity of opposition parties. It (BJP) should realise that due to its anti-people's policy its allies are parting away."

On the Trump administration's "America First" policy, Mayawati said that the Modi government should immediately take steps in the interest of Indians in the US.

She also suggested that the Centre to review flaws in the GST and remove them.

On the alleged rape of a girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, the BSP supremo said that culprits should be immediately arrested and the BJP should also take action against its MLA and MP, who, she claimed, were trying to take political mileage on the issue.

