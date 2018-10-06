ACB sleuths seize Rs 4.52 crore cash, 7.5 kg silver in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 6: ACB sleuths seized 4.52 crore cash, 3 cars, 1.6 kg gold, 7.5 kg silver, 8 houses, 11 sites and 14 acres of agricultural land from government officials TR Swamy and NG Gowdaiah.

ACB raided NG Gowdaiah's residence, who is Chief Engineer Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and TR Swamy works in KIADB.

Also Read | Bengaluru: ACB raids KIADB official's flat, flashy cars, Rs 5 crore cash seized

ACB sleuths raided NG Gowdaiah's residence in Bengaluru's Basaveshwaranagar.

M Chandrasekhar, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), said, "ACB yesterday conducted raids at 8 places in Bengaluru and Tumkur in connection with cases against govt servants NG Gowdaiah and TR Swamy."

Also Read | Bengaluru: BBMP Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar dies due to cardiac arrest

Meanwhile, raids underway at 3 locations of government official Chandragouda B Patil in Belagavi and Chidanand B Minchinal in Bagalkot in connection with disproportionate assets case against them.