  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ABVP loses all seats in Sanskrit University of Varanasi

    By PTI
    |

    Varanasi, Jan 09: The student wing of the Congress, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) registered a victory on all the four seats in the students' union elections in Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi.

    It defeated the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

    ABVP loses all seats in Sanskrit University of Varanasi

    NSUI's Shivam Shukla won the President seat by defeating ABVP's Harshit Pandey by a huge margin while Chandan Kumar Mishra became the Vice President, Avnish Pandey won the General Secretary seat and Rajnikant Dubey secured the Librarian post.

    JNU violence: ABVP, NSUI members clash in Guj, over 10 injured

    Shivam Shukla got 709 while Harshit Pandey could manage only 224 votes for the post of President while for the post of Vice President Chandan Kumar Mishra got 553 votes.

    Fir the post of General Secretary Avnish Pandey got 487 votes while his rival Gaurav Dubey could manage to secure 424 votes. Rajnikant Dubey got 567 votes for the post of Librarian while his rival Ajay Kumar Mishra got 482 votes whereas Ashutosh Upadhaya, Shiv Om Mishra and Arpan Tiwari got 227, 106 and 21 votes respectively.

    Election officer Prof Shailesh Kumar Mishra announced the result after which Vice Chancellor Prof Rajaram Shukla administered the oath to the new office bearers in Sanskrit.

    Prof Shukla said the winning candidates should not take out any procession in the campus to refrain themselves from dispute.

    The winning candidates were sent to their homes in police security.

    Total voting was registered to be 50.82 per cent as out of 1950 only 991, 931 boys and 60 girls, students voted.

    More ABVP News

    Read more about:

    abvp nsui

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue