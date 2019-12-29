ABVP condemns protest during Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan's speech

  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Dec 29: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, on Sunday condemned the incident in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced protests during his opening address at the Indian History Congress (IHC) at Kannur on Saturday.

    The 54th Konkan Pradesh Adhiveshan of the ABVP is currently going on in the city. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, ABVP's Konkan unit secretary Prerna Pawar said, "We strongly condemn the incident in which the Kerala governor faced protests during his speech on Saturday."

    "Disrupting the speech of the governor, who holds a constitutional post, is wrong," she said.

    The Kerala governor faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the IHC at Kannur University.

    Khan, who was the chief guest at the function, was addressing the delegates, when he touched upon the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    This led to the objections being raised by some delegates at the venue. Pawar also said the ABVP will undertake a "massive campaign" to create awareness about the provisions of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
