Abu Talha Hazari: The terrorist who introduced fidayeen attacks in Kashmir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 15: The suicide or fidayeen attack at Pulwama, which claimed the lives of nearly 44 CRPF jawans is the deadliest since the 2001 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly complex.

The attack came at a time when the security forces had almost managed to bring down terrorism to a large extent in the Valley. The manner in which the Pulwama attack was carried out is a major worry for the security forces and they say that vehicle ramming and more such suicide attacks could well become the norm in the days to come.

Fidayeen attacks in Jammu and Kashmir were introduced by a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander, Abu Talha Hazari. In the 1990s, he was the most wanted terrorist in the Valley. He was however killed following a fierce encounter in Srinagar in 2000.

Officials say that Abu Talha was audacious in his attacks. Before carrying out a major attack, he would call press persons and tell them where he was heading to follow the news closely. In 1999, he had called up some persons from the media and told them the details of the operation, he was about to undertake.

He had said that he would be going to the Army headquarters. A few hours later the Army HQ was attacked by Talha and his men.

Officials tell OneIndia that Talha was the one who had introduced and trained several persons in the Valley to undertake Fidayeen attacks. A year after his death in 2000, a suicide attack was carried out at the complex of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. Over 30 persons had died in the incident after Jaish-e-Mohamamad terrorists had rammed their explosive laden vehicle into the complex.

Officials say that the attack in Pulwama is clearly very worrisome. We fear that vehicle ramming could become a norm in the Valley.