  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Abu Hasan al-Mujahir, the ISIS terrorist who sought revenge for New Zealand mosque attack

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: Sri Lanka has said that the deadly suicide bombings in Colombo were in retaliation to the Christchurch mosque shootings.

    It may be recalled that in the month of March the spokesperson for the Islamic State, Abu Hasan al-Mujahir had released an audio in which he called for revenge in the aftermath of the New Zealand mosque attack in which 50 persons were killed.

    Abu Hasan al-Mujahir, the ISIS terrorist who sought revenge for New Zealand mosque attack
    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    In the 44 minute audio, he says that the scenes of massacres in the two mosques should wake up those who were fooled and should incite the supporters of the caliphate to avenge their religion.

    Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings

    He called the mosque attack as an extension of the campaign against the Islamic State. He also likened it to the last battle being raged against the ISIS in Syria.

    Post the attacks on Sunday, several pro-ISIS channels had portrayed that the attack was a revenge for strikes on mosques and Muslims in General. On Monday, the channels on Telegram released images of three suicide bombers said to be involved in the Colombo strikes. They were identified as Abu Ubaida, Abu Mukhtar and Abu Barra.

    So far no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials in India tell OneIndia that there were locals involved in the attack, but had the backing of a foreign terror group.

    India's April 4 advisory to Sri Lanka on Easter bombings was extremely specific

    The Sri Lankan government has said that the death toll has risen to 321, which includes 38 foreigners. Ten Indians were killed in the attack. The government has termed the attack as one of a different nature than the political objectives of the terrorist campaign which Sri Lanka until 2009, when the 30 year old conflict ended with the LTTE being defeated.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ISIS News

    Read more about:

    isis terrorist sri lanka suicide bombings

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue