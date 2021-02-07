Will plan further if farm laws are not repealed by Oct 2: Tikait

Ready for talks, but won't accept anything less than repeal of agri laws: Farmers' union

Absurd says Mo Dhaliwal on conspiracy theories surrounding farmers’ protest

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Canada based Poetic Justice Foundation founded by Mo Dhaliwal, accused of creating the toolkit used by Greta Thunberg while showing solidarity for the farmers in India has said that the conspiracy theories are absurd.

In a statement the organisation said that it had no hand in the tweets put out by foreign personalities in support of the farmers' protest in India.

"The complex and absurd conspiracies being constructed to link Poetic Justice Foundation to any number of actors worldwide are entirely fiction. Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate any protest activities occurring within India," the outfit said in a statement.

The PJF further said that it had not coordinated, Rihanna, Thunberg or any number of specific celebrities to tweet about the protest. We did not pay anyone to tweet, the organisation also said.

"However, we did generally encourage the entire world to share this issue. Through the international collective of organisers we encouraged the world to pay attention and amplify this message."

"We were drawn to the farmers' protest due to our connection and love for our people" the statement said. "We decided to bring a question to the democracy of India. We would ask India 'Why?' We developed key messages that were researched and fact-based. We gathered up all of this thinking and made it publicly available on a website called AskIndiaWhy.com," the PJF also said.