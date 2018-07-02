Absolutely wrong: Rajnath Singh on trolls against Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, July 2: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday condemned the trolling of his Cabinet colleague Sushma Swaraj on social media and termed it as "absolutely wrong".

"I consider this as absolutely wrong," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The home minister is reportedly the first person in the government to have spoken to Swaraj after the trolling.

Rajnath Singh has also said that he talked to his Cabinet colleague Sushma Swaraj after she was trolled with abusive messages on Twitter last week.

"I called her soon after she first tweeted last week about the abuse she was facing," Singh told the news website. "When we met, I also asked her what this was all about. I expressed my sympathy."

Swaraj was trolled by some for pulling up a passport office employee for allegedly harassing an inter-faith couple. Swaraj, who returned to India after a week-long trip abroad, called out the abusive handles by 'liking' their tweets.

On 24 June, after returning from a tour of European countries, Swaraj began publicising abuse she received in the recent past by tweeting: "I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I don't know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them," Swaraj posted on Twitter.

The minister's husband Swaraj Kaushal, in an emotional response to a troll, said the Twitter user's harsh words had caused "unbearable pain" to his family.

Late Saturday night, Sushma started a Twitter poll asking users whether they "approve of" such tweets (trolls). "Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets? Please RT," Swaraj tweeted late night. More than 1 lakh people had participated in the poll with 57 per cent of them voting against it.

