  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Absolutely Shocking: Kejriwal questions EC over delay in poll turnout figures

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said it was 'absolutely shocking' that the Election Commission has not released the final poll turnout figures, several hours after polling.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to twitter Kejriwal posted, "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?".

    According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) voter turnout app, the total turnout in Delhi was recorded at 61% till 10:20 PM. The turnout data on the app is tentative and the final figures may be marginally different.

    Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released a video to back their claim that efforts are being made to tamper the EVM machines. Election Commission officials have denied the charges.

    Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted a couple of videos, saying they were of voting machines being taken away illegally.

    "Does the reserve (forces) not go with the EVM? This official was caught with an EVM by people at Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Babarpur assembly constituency," read the tweet with one of the videos.

    Sanjay Singh also claimed that this is perhaps the first time in the country's history that the Election Commission is not ready to release voter turnout data.

    Election results will be declared on February 11.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi assembly elections 2020

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X