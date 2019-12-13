  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Absolutely no question of Rahul apologising over his comment: Shashi Tharoor

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday Rahul Gandhi has made a "very ordinary statement" and there is "absolutely no question" of him apologising for it.

    Absolutely no question of Rahul apologising over his comment: Shashi Tharoor
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    After the BJP raised the issue in both the Houses and stalled the proceedings, he said this was BJP's "tactic" to divert the attention of people from the countrywide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill due to which the entire North-East is "burning".

    I will not apologize, says Rahul Gadhi over 'rape in India' remark

    "There is absolutely no question of Rahul Gandhi apologising... he has made a very ordinary statement on the situation," Tharoor told reporters outside the Parliament House.

    Gandhi's remarks on rape were at the centre of furious protests in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the winter session on Friday with leaders of the ruling BJP protesting and demanding an apology from him. He said in Jharkhand on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative is like 'rape in India'.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor rahul gandhi make in india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue