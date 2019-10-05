  • search
    Absconding accused from abroad may have planned Tarn Taran blast

    New Delhi, Oct 05: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Gujrant Singh in connection with the Tarn Taran blast case.

    The case relates to the explosion that took place at Tarn Taran, Punjab on September 4 2019. Two accused Vikram and Harpreet Singh died on the spot in the accidental blast. Gujrrant Singh who was injured in the blast was arrested immediately after his discharge from hospital.

    The NIA is now conducting investigation to find out the larger conspiracy involved where in the accused were radicalised for terror. Further investigation is being conducted to find out the source of explosives, motivation and training of the module, potential targets, financing as well as other support from within the country and beyond.

    Investigation so far reveals the role of one Bikramjit Singh who left the country in 2018. Custodial investigation is likely to further throw light on the same. Various incriminating materials seized during the investigation have been sent for expert opinion and the investigation is in active stage.

