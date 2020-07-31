Abrogation of Article 370: Pak government issues guidelines for kinds of words to use

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: Ahead of August 5, a year since Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has come out with directives to be followed.

    On completion of one year of military sieve of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to show solidarity with the people of Kashmiri people, the following terminologies will be used on August 5, a press release from the government of Pakistan has said.

    5th August has now been termed as Youm-e-Istehsal and Ghasbana Qabza, the press release read. The note also says that the terms of use will be IIOJK and not IOJK or IOK. It also says that the term to be used is Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and not Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir or Indian Occupied Kashmir.

    It also says that the term to be used is illegal action and not illegal annexation.

    Demographic apartheid can be used by not demographic re-engineering.

      Military siege can bee used but not lockdown, the press note also says.

      All TV and Radio channels should play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute silence on August 5. The TV channels must ensure that the presenters should wear black solidarity bands and channel logos must be turned black to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir, the note further mentions. The theme shall be One year of Indian Military Siege in IIOJK, the press note approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also says.

