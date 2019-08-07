Abrogation of Article 370 faces its first legal test: Petition filed in Supreme Court

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 07: The first petition challenging the decision to abrogate, Article 370 has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The petition filed by advocate, M L Sharma challenged the decision of the government to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While challenging the procedure adopted, he said that the government ought to have taken the Parliament route to amend the Article.

He said that the order of the President is illegal and unconstitutional and hence needs to be struck down.

The Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir officially ended with the President giving his assent to defang Article 370.

The assent by the President comes in the wake of both Houses of Parliament passing the Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organisation Bill. This Bill divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Ladakh is now a UT, courtesy this bill.

President Ram Nath Kovind earlier gave his assent to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to address the nation had said on Tuesday that a new dawn awaits the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said this was a momentous occasion.

"I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people's empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!"