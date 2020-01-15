Abrogation of Art 370 'historic step', says Army chief

New Delhi, Jan 15: Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour".

The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground.

"We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.