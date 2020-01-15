  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Abrogation of Art 370 'historic step', says Army chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour".

    The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground.

    Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane
    Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane
      Manishankar Aiyar sparks row again, calls Government 'Killers' at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News

      "We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.

      More MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE News

      Read more about:

      manoj mukund naravane army chief jammu and kashmir article 370

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue