ABP News-CVoter predicts NDA, UPA won't get clear majority in LS polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 24: With the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are just around the corner, the main stream political parties of the nation are leaving no stone unturned to give their poll campaign a major boost. The battle lines are still blurred as the political parties are in the process of stitching the best possible alliance which can give them the maximum leverage on ground and attract a larger voter base.

According to the ABP News-C Voter Survey, it has been predicted that no party may get a clear majority in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In a major setback for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coilation may fall short of the majority mark of 272. The NDA is predicted to get 233 seats, while the UPA is predicted to settle for 167 seats.