ABP DeshKaMood survey: NDA to win 31, Grand Alliance 44 in UP, if Mahagathabandhan formed

    New Delhi, Nov 1: NDA is likely to win 31 seats and Grand Alliance 44 seats in Uttar Pradesh if a grand alliance formed for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to 'Desh Ka Mood' survey carried out by ABP channel. NDA may settle for 70 and UPA - 2, Samajwadi Party - 4 and Mayawati's BSP to win 4 seats if all major parties decide to contest alone in Lok Sabha elections.

    In Maharashtra, (48 seats), BJP to win 23 seats, Congress 14, Shiv Sena 5 and Sharad Pawar's NCP to win 6 seats If all major parties contest independently in the state.

    ABP DeshKaMood survey: NDA to win 31, Grand Alliance 44 in UP, if Mahagatabandhan formed

    If Shiv Sena is in NDA and NCP in UPA,  NDA is likely to win 28 seats and UPA 20.

    In Bihar (40 seats), if general elections are held today in the state, NDA to win 34 and UPA 6 seats.

    ABP News 'Desh Ka Mood' surveys a series of pre-poll surveys done to gauge the public opinion at regular intervals. This time the survey was conducted to sense the opinion of the electorate across the nation with reference to the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

    With just six months to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the political parties upping the ante against each other, ABP News on Thursday conducted the 'Mood of the Nation' survey to gauge the public opinion of the electorate and the nation ahead of the crucial polls.

