ABP DeshKaMood survey: Mahagathbandhan in UP likely to affect BJP's tally

New Delhi, Nov 1: If Magathabandhan is formed in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is unlikely to cross the magic number mark in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In Desh Ka Mood survey done by ABP news channel, out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, Narendra Modi-led NDA government is projected to win 300 seats if General Elections were to be held today. UPA is likely to get 116 and Others 127 seats.

However, if a grand alliance is formed in Uttar Pradesh, NDA may get 261 seats. Congress could bag 119 seats while others likely to win 163.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had contested on 427 seats, out of which won 282. Congress won only 44 seats, the lowest number of seats in its political history.

ABP News 'Desh Ka Mood' surveys a series of pre-poll surveys done to gauge the public opinion at regular intervals. This time the survey was conducted to sense the opinion of the electorate across the nation with reference to the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.