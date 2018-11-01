ABP DeshKaMood survey: BJP to improve tally in Odisha, to face tough fight in WB

New Delhi, Nov 1: The ruling BJP is predicted to win 22 seats in Congress likely to bag 7 seats out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh if Lok Sabha elections were held today, as per DeshKaModd survey carried by ABP news channel. In another BJP ruled state, 17 seats pegged for the BJP and Congress may get 8 in Rajasthan.

In the eastern part of the country, TMC likely to take the lion's share of 32 seats while BJP is tipped to win 9. Congress may get 1 in West Bengal out of 42 seats.

In Odisha, BJP is likely to 12 seats. BJD may get 6 and Congress only 3 out of 21 seats.

In Southern India, NDA to get 20 and UPA 34 seats Others are likely to get 75 where there are 129 parliamentary seats in four states.

ABP News 'Desh Ka Mood' surveys a series of pre-poll surveys done to gauge the public opinion at regular intervals. This time the survey was conducted to sense the opinion of the electorate across the nation with reference to the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

With just six months to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the political parties upping the ante against each other, ABP News on Thursday conducted the 'Mood of the Nation' survey to gauge the public opinion of the electorate and the nation ahead of the crucial polls.