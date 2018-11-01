  • search

ABP DeshKaMood survey: BJP to improve tally in Odisha, to face tough fight in WB

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 1: The ruling BJP is predicted to win 22 seats in Congress likely to bag 7 seats out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh if Lok Sabha elections were held today, as per DeshKaModd survey carried by ABP news channel. In another BJP ruled state, 17 seats pegged for the BJP and Congress may get 8 in Rajasthan.

    In the eastern part of the country, TMC likely to take the lion's share of 32 seats while BJP is tipped to win 9. Congress may get 1 in West Bengal out of 42 seats.

    ABP DeshKaMood survey: BJP to improve tally in Odisha, to face tough fight in WB

    In Odisha, BJP is likely to 12 seats. BJD may get 6 and Congress only 3 out of 21 seats.

    Also Read | ABP DeshKaMood survey: NDA to win 31, Grand Alliance 44 in UP, if Mahagatabandhan formed

    In Southern India, NDA to get 20 and UPA 34 seats Others are likely to get 75 where there are 129 parliamentary seats in four states.

    ABP News 'Desh Ka Mood' surveys a series of pre-poll surveys done to gauge the public opinion at regular intervals. This time the survey was conducted to sense the opinion of the electorate across the nation with reference to the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

    With just six months to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the political parties upping the ante against each other, ABP News on Thursday conducted the 'Mood of the Nation' survey to gauge the public opinion of the electorate and the nation ahead of the crucial polls.

    Read more about:

    bjp congress odisha west bengal 2019 lok sabha elections opinion polls opinion poll

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 20:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue