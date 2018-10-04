ABP 'Desh Ka Mood' : NDA to sweep MP, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 4: If general elections are held today NDA is likely to sweep both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, according to opinion poll "Desh Ka Mood" conducted by ABP news.

As per the survey, there's a clear-cut Modi wave visible in Madhya Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA is winning 23 out of 29 seats if general elections are held today and the UPA getting only 6.

Also Read | ABP 'Desh Ka Mood' : NDA to suffer huge loss in UP if Congress joins SP-BSP

In another BJP- ruled state Chhattisgarh, the NDA will win 9 seats out of 11 and the UPA only 2 if Lok Sabha elections were held today.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP had won 26 seats, Congress won only 3 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 Lok Sabha election. In Chhattisgarh, BJP had won 10 seats and Congress only one out of parliamentary constituencies.