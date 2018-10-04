ABP 'Desh Ka Mood' : NDA to suffer huge loss in UP if Congress joins SP-BSP

New Delhi, Oct 4: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will suffer a huge loss in Uttar Pradesh if Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fight 2019 Lok Sabha election together, according to opinion poll "Desh Ka Mood" conducted by ABP news.

As per the survey, if Congress joins SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, their coalition will get 56 seats and the NDA to get only 24.

In another scenario, if SP allies with BSP, their alliance will get 42 seats and the NDA may secure 36; Congress-led UPA will only get 2 seats.

If Mayawati chooses to go alone then there is no danger to the NDA's tally. According to the survey, the NDA will get 70 seats if BSP dumps Congress and SP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP had won 71 seats, SP-5, and Congress only 2. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party had drawn a blank.

