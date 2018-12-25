‘ABP-CVoter’ Survey: SP-BSP alliance could hit Modi's chances of return to power in 2019

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: Mayawati's BSP and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh will be a big challenge for the Bharatiya Janatha Party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a pre-poll surveys conducted by ABP News-C Voter has found.

According to ABP News- C Voter survey, if the SP-BSP forms a pre-poll alliance, the NDA will suffer a huge loss to its seat tally. The SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh will be victorious on whopping 50 seats and the NDA will slid to 28, bearing a loss of 43 seats compared to 2014, if Lok Sabha elections were held today.

The Maya-Akhilesh combine can also alter the NDA's poll math for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In case there is no SP-BSP Grand Alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh, the NDA will come to power with 291 seats, 19 more than required. But if the alliance between the two works out, NDA will be reduced to 247 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 25 short of a clear majority.

It may be recalled that the SP and the Congress had joined hands in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections of 2017, but the alliance failed miserably to take on the BJP. The SP-Congress coalition faced a rout and could only win 54 seats and the BJP came to power by winning 325 seats.

BJP to bag 16 seats in Odisha

ABP News-C Voter 'Desh ka Mood' survey has found that Narendra Modi-led BJP is likely to win big in Odisha in the 2019 general elections. According to the survey, the saffron party is likely to win a majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and push the ruling BJD to second place.

The BJP is set to conquer Odisha with 16 out of 21 seats while Naveen Patnaik's regional force BJD will be reduced to only six seats, the survey has found.

The BJD had won 20 of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014 and the BJP one while the Congress suffered a complete rout. The BJD bagged 44.1 per cent votes and the BJP got 21.5 per cent. The Congress got 26 per cent of the total votes which is more than that of the BJP.

NDA set to sweep Bihar with 35 seats

According to ABP News survey, the BJP-led alliance will perform better and win more seats in 2019 in comparison to 2014 elections.

The NDA is slated to sweep Bihar with 35 seats, four more than it secured in 2014. The Congress-led UPA, which includes Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, Kushwaha's RLSP and Jitan Manjhi's HAM, will get only five seats.

In 2014, the BJP then won 22 seats while its allies the LJP and the RLSP won six and three seats respectively. The NDA has now been bolstered by the presence of the JDU, which fought against it in the last polls.