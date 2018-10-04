ABP-C-Voter survey: NDA may win 31 seats in Bihar in 2019, same as 2014

New Delhi, Oct 4: The ABP-C-Voter 'Desh ka mood' survey has predicted that the BJP may 31 out of the 80 seats in Bihar in the upcoimg 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The poll has considered two possible scenarios - one is where LJP and RLSP stay with the NDA, while the other is where both these current allies side with the UPA.

The BJP's allies in Bihar are Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JD (U)), Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

If the RLSP and LJP stay with the NDA then the coalition, of which even the JD (U) is part of, may win 31 seats. On the other hand, if the RLSP and LJP part ways with the BJP and join the UPA then the NDA win be reduced to 22 seats, which is the same number which the BJP alone managed in 2014.

It must be remembered that JD (U) was not the part NDA in 2014, but now the Nitish Kumar led party is part of the BJP-led alliance.

Two possible scenarios in Bihar as per the 'Desh ka mood' opinion poll:

If RLSP and LJP stay with NDA, then

NDA-31

UPA-9

If RLSP and LJP join UPA, then

NDA -22

UPA - 18

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP, riding on Modi-wave, won 22 seats, LJP won six seats and the RLSP won three seats. Altogether, the NDA won 31 out of the 40 seats in Bihar in 2014. JD (U), which could manage just 2 seats in 2014, was then not part of the NDA then.

According to reports, the BJP may contest in 20 seats while the JD (U) will fight the 2019 General Elections from 12 seats. LJP and RLSP may contest from six and two seats, respectively.