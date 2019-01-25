ABP-C Voter poll: Modi-Nitish combo set to decimate opposition in Bihar; NDA may win 35 seats

New Delhi, Jan 25: Allying with Nitish Kumar's JD (U) is likely to pay rich dividends to the BJP, as the NDA may win 35 out of 40 seats in Bihar which is four seats more than what the alliance won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, as per the ABP-C Voter Poll Survey projections.

Of these 35 seats, the BJP may win 15 and rest 20 could be bagged by JD (U)-LJP alliance. As per the projections out in the ABP-C Voter poll survey, the BJP-JDU alliance has emerged as the front runner sweeping the polls by winning 35 out of the 40 parliamentary seats.

Bihar sends 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the Lok Sabha. Performing well in the state is crucial for both NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The BJP+ and RJD+'s baseline vote shares hover around 30% - it is the remaining 40% voters that decide the election. On a standalone basis, the BJP was able to prove its might in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections against a disjointed field composed of RJD and JD(U) going alone. The tables were reversed in the 2015 Vidhan Sabha polls where an RJD-JD(U) Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) was able to trounce a lonely BJP that was assisted by smaller players such as the LJP, RLSP and HAM.

The 2019 scene is almost a mirror opposite of the 2015 scenario. Now, the RJD+ is being assisted by the RLSP and HAM whereas JD(U) has moved into an alliance with the NDA. Therefore, if anything, it is the NDA that has formed the grand alliance rather than the UPA.

In 2014, BJP won 22 seats in the state. This was followed by LJP's six. JD (U), which had then fought the polls separately, managed to win just two seats. RJD had won four seats followed by RLSP and Congress' three and two seats, respectively. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won one seat.

The India Today-Karvy Insights' Mood of the Nation poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance may win just 18 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats on the politically mist crutial state of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP had swept Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by winning 71 seats, while its ally Apna Dal had won two. This time around, the formidable-looking Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance of which the Rashtriya Lok Dal is also a part may emerge on top and bag 58 seats.