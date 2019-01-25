ABP-C Voter opinion poll: TMC to sweep West Bengal, but BJP may improve tally

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which could manage to win just two seats in West Bengal in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is likely to better its performance this time around, but the eastern state would remain a Trinamool stronghold, according to ABP-C Voter poll survey.

As per the ABP-C Voter poll survey, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to win a lion's share of the seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. The incumbent Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt is likely to win 34 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The BJP may win seven seats which is more than three times it won in 2014. The Congress led UPA may win just one seat.

For the CPM, its all looking gloomy and the left party, which was a formidable force in the state for almost two decades, may not bag any seat. Looking at the vote shares of 2014 general elections, the trend that emerges is that the CPM's loss has been BJP's gain. BJP has eaten into CPM's vote share.

2014 Lok Sabha polls were the elections in which the BJP stormed to power at the Centre riding on what many refer to as the Modi wave. In West Bengal, however, the BJP could bag just two seats which was slightly better compared to 2009 elections when it could bag just one seat.

