    Abomination in democracy: Chidambaram on detaining Omar, Mehbooba without charge

    New Delhi, Feb 07: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the government for invoking the Public Safety Act against former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and said detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy.

    Mufti and Abdullah, besides two political stalwarts from the PDP and its arch-rival National Conference, were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday, officials in the union territory said.

    Abomination in democracy: Chidambaram on detaining Omar, Mehbooba without charge
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

    In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, "Shocked and devastated by the cruel invocation of the Public Safety Act against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others".

    Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and two others booked under Public Safety Act

    "Detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy. When unjust laws are passed or unjust laws are invoked, what option do the people have than to protest peacefully?" the former home minister tweeted.

    Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chidambaram said, "the PM says that protests will lead to anarchy and laws passed by Parliament and legislatures must be obeyed. He has forgotten history and the inspiring examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela".

    Unjust laws must be opposed through peaceful resistance and civil disobedience. That is satyagraha, he added.

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
