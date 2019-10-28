  • search
    Ablaze in Odisha's Sambalpur vegetable market gutted 70 shops

    Sambalpur, Oct 28: Over 70 shops gutted in a fire that broke out at a vegetable market in Sambalpur, Odisha on Sunday late night. Fire tenders were rushed on spot and it was doused later.

    The blaze originated at a shop.

    Reportedly, the fire spread fast after being emanated from a source at late night on Sunday. After the locals informed, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire after hours of attempt. By the time the fire was extinguished, about 70 shops had been burnt fully.

    The reason behind the incident is yet to be known. As per the initial probe, an electric short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

