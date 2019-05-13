ABHYAS successfully flight tested

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 13: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted successful flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) drone, from Interim Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur today, said reports.

The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems.

The configuration of ABHYAS is designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses indigenously developed MEMS based navigation system, reported PTI.

[Indian Navy launches guided missile destroyer]

"The flight test was tracked by various RADARS and Electro Optic Systems and proved its performance in fully autonomous way point navigation mode," the DRDO said in a statement.

DRDO Abhyas:

DRDO Abhyas is a high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) being built by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The fuselage for the Abhyas was designed by adopting the DRDO Lakshya tow body (not the main fuselage). The fuselage consists of five sections, namely the nose cone, equipment bay, fuel tank bay, air intake bay and tail cone. The material for the nose and tail cones are made up of composite material (GFRP), whereas the material of the equipment bay, air intake bay and fuel tank are made up of an aluminum steel alloy.

[DRDO successfully test fires Barak 8 LRSAM missile]

The wings and tail plane of the Abhyas have been derived from the Lakshya by downsizing them, however the wings of the Abhyas are positioned on the upper-side of the body whereas the Lakshya has under-body wings.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs