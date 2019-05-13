  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ABHYAS successfully flight tested

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted successful flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) drone, from Interim Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur today, said reports.

    The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems.

    ABHYAS (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    ABHYAS (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    The configuration of ABHYAS is designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses indigenously developed MEMS based navigation system, reported PTI.

    [Indian Navy launches guided missile destroyer]

    "The flight test was tracked by various RADARS and Electro Optic Systems and proved its performance in fully autonomous way point navigation mode," the DRDO said in a statement.

    DRDO Abhyas:

    DRDO Abhyas is a high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) being built by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

    The fuselage for the Abhyas was designed by adopting the DRDO Lakshya tow body (not the main fuselage). The fuselage consists of five sections, namely the nose cone, equipment bay, fuel tank bay, air intake bay and tail cone. The material for the nose and tail cones are made up of composite material (GFRP), whereas the material of the equipment bay, air intake bay and fuel tank are made up of an aluminum steel alloy.

    [DRDO successfully test fires Barak 8 LRSAM missile]

    The wings and tail plane of the Abhyas have been derived from the Lakshya by downsizing them, however the wings of the Abhyas are positioned on the upper-side of the body whereas the Lakshya has under-body wings.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    lok-sabha-home

    More DRDO News

    Read more about:

    drdo

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 23:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue