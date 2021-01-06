'Abhishek has become Ab-sheikh': Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata's nephew

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Jan 06: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Member of Parliament, Abhishek Banerjee comparing Abhishek with the "sheikhs" of the Gulf countries, hinting to the growing influence of CM's nephew in the TMC at a BJP event in the state.

"When you go to countries like UAE, you find sheikhs there. But here, Abhishek hi ab-sheikh ho gaya hai (Abhishek has now become a sheikh). There is no need to tell the people of Bengal, the entire world now knows how big a sheikh he has become," Thakur said.

Responding to the CM Mamata Banerjee's "outsiders" remark, Anurag Thakur said, "If a central minister has become an outsider then who is an insider? The one who infiltrates has become an insider and we become an outsider. It is unfortunate."

Earlier on Monday, Thakur took a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress and said the state government should answer why businessmen are hesitant to invest in the state.

"Bengal should answer a few questions. Why it is that businessmen are hesitant to invest in the state? Will corporates be allowed to do hassle-free business here?" Thakur said.

"It is time for West Bengal to take a decision so that the state realises its own potential," he said at an event organised by direct tax professionals in Kolkata.