Abhinandan's return in two days is India's diplomatic win: Sushma Swaraj

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 24: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said the return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan in two days was a huge diplomatic win for India.

Swaraj, while speaking at the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Gautam Buddha Nagar said "A day after airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan sent its war jets and India struck one down. Then, they shot one of our jets down and captured our IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. However, we got our pilot back within 2 days and that in my opinion is India's diplomatic victory."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday kick-started its nationwide election campaign by organising 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' on March 24 and 26.

Nirav Modi's arrest is an event: Sam Pitroda

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday slammed Congress party after Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda, who is also known as a close aide of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, questioned the airstrikes carried out by the Indian Air Force at JeM camps in Balakot, Pakistan in an interview with news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter on Friday, and in a series of tweets, lashed out at Pitroda.

Slamming the Overseas Congress chief over his comments on the Indian action in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The most trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India's armed forces.

Shame!"Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress over controversial comments of Sam Pitroda and said, "Loyal courtier of Congress' royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew- Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror."

The Prime Minister added that this is a New India. We will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest! Narendra Modi wrote.