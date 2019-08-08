Abhinandan Varthaman to soon resume duties after undergoing medical fitness test

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 08: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will soon undergo medical fitness test for resuming his flying operations. Wing Commander Abhinandan had suffered injuries including in his rib and spine.

The officer was taken off flying duties due to injuries sustained in Pakistan after ejecting from his MiG-21 during fight with Pakistan on February 27.

Abhinandan had returned to a hero's welcome in India after Pakistan released him as a peace gesture amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Abhinandan had landed on Pakistani soil after his fighter jet was struck down in an air duel with Pakistani jets. It is believed that Abhinandan took down a Pakistani F-16 with the MIG-21 Bison which he was flying before his own fighter jet was hit.

MRI reports of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman have revealed that the fighter pilot suffered spinal injury as he ejected from his plane after it was shot down. Medical reports also revealed that Pakistan has not planted any bugs in Abhinandan Varthaman's body.