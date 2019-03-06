Abhinandan Varthaman has no social media accounts, says IAF after fake profiles emerge

New Delhi, MAr 06: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday said that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account dispelling all rumours circulating around Wing Commander's social media accounts.

Takinng to Twitter, the IAF wrote,"Please avoid following any fake accounts being used in the name of any IAF Air warrior for spreading misinformation."

#FAKE ACCOUNTS : Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account on any portal (Facebook /Instagram /Twitter). Please avoid following any fake accounts being used in the name of any IAF Airwarrior for spreading misinformation.

After Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after his MiG-21 plane crashed on the Pakistan side of the Line of Control, returned to India, the entire country is in celebratory mode.

Abhinandan Varthaman's bravery was widely celebrated by people across the nation.