    Abhinandan Varthaman clears medical test, fit to fly fighter jets again

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 08: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has cleared medical fitness test and is ready to resume his flying operations. Wing Commander Abhinandan had suffered injuries including in his rib and spine.

    To resume duties, Abhinandan Varthaman to soon undergo medical fitness test
    File Photo of Abhinandan Varthaman

    The officer was taken off flying duties due to injuries sustained in Pakistan after ejecting from his MiG-21 during fight with Pakistan on February 27.

    Article 370's revoking: Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar Airport, sent back to Delhi

    Abhinandan had returned to a hero's welcome in India after Pakistan released him as a peace gesture amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Abhinandan had landed on Pakistani soil after his fighter jet was struck down in an air duel with Pakistani jets. It is believed that Abhinandan took down a Pakistani F-16 with the MIG-21 Bison which he was flying before his own fighter jet was hit.

    MRI reports of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman have revealed that the fighter pilot suffered spinal injury as he ejected from his plane after it was shot down. Medical reports also revealed that Pakistan has not planted any bugs in Abhinandan Varthaman's body.

