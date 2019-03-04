Abhinandan Varthaman can fly again if he’s declared fit: BS Dhanoa

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 04: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief B S Dhanoa on Monday said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will fly a fighter plane again only if he is found physically fit.

"Whether he (Wing Commander Abhinandan) flies or not depends on his medical fitness. That's why post ejection, he had undergone medical check. Whatever treatment required, will be given. Once we get his medical fitness, he will get into fighter cockpit," the Air Chief Marshal said.

"We don't take chances with the medical fitness of a pilot," he said, adding that Abhinandan would fly a fighter jet if he was fit.

He also said that the condition of a fighter pilot's spine has to be good.

B S Dhanoa's cmments comes a day after Abhinandan Varthaman reportedly expressed wish to return to the cockpit at the earliest.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of the tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan, conveyed to the IAF brass that he wants to return to the cockpit as soon as possible, officials said Sunday.

For the last two days, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot has been undergoing medical treatment at a military hospital here. Varthaman told senior IAF commanders and doctors treating him that he wants to start flying at the earliest.

On Wednesday, Abhinandan became the first IAF pilot to shoot down an F-16 fighter jet during an aerial combat with the Pakistani Air Force.

Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army after his MiG-21 Bison jet was hit in a fierce dogfight. He returned to India to a hero's welcome on Friday night. His health condition is being monitored by a group of doctors at the Army's Research and Referral hospital.