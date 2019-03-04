  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Abhinandan Varthaman can fly again if he’s declared fit: BS Dhanoa

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 04: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief B S Dhanoa on Monday said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will fly a fighter plane again only if he is found physically fit.

    "Whether he (Wing Commander Abhinandan) flies or not depends on his medical fitness. That's why post ejection, he had undergone medical check. Whatever treatment required, will be given. Once we get his medical fitness, he will get into fighter cockpit," the Air Chief Marshal said.

    AbhinandanVarthaman can fly again if he’s declared fit: BS Dhanoa
    Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

    "We don't take chances with the medical fitness of a pilot," he said, adding that Abhinandan would fly a fighter jet if he was fit.

    Also Read | We hit terror targets, can't count casualties': Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa

    He also said that the condition of a fighter pilot's spine has to be good.

    B S Dhanoa's cmments comes a day after Abhinandan Varthaman reportedly expressed wish to return to the cockpit at the earliest.

    Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of the tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan, conveyed to the IAF brass that he wants to return to the cockpit as soon as possible, officials said Sunday.

    For the last two days, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot has been undergoing medical treatment at a military hospital here. Varthaman told senior IAF commanders and doctors treating him that he wants to start flying at the earliest.

    On Wednesday, Abhinandan became the first IAF pilot to shoot down an F-16 fighter jet during an aerial combat with the Pakistani Air Force.

    Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army after his MiG-21 Bison jet was hit in a fierce dogfight. He returned to India to a hero's welcome on Friday night. His health condition is being monitored by a group of doctors at the Army's Research and Referral hospital.

    Read more about:

    iaf pakistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue