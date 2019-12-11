  • search
    Abhijit Banerjee, wife Duflo draped in Dhoti and Sari receive medals of Nobel Prize

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The Indian-American economist and Nobel laureates, professor Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo along with their colleague American economist Michael Kremer received their medals and diplomas at the Nobel Prize award ceremony at Stockholm Concert Hall in Sweden on Tuesday. The Banerjee couple dressed up in Indian attire, Abhijit wore Bengali Dhoti & punjabi with bandhgala and Duflo draped a peacock green saree. Both had earlier decided to donate their prize money to the Weiss Fund.

    The trio won the prestigious Nobel prize award "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

    On Tuesday, The Nobel Prize on Twitter shared a video that shows the Banerjee couple draped in Indian traditional wear receiving their medals and diplomas at the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall.

    Presidency's 'Wall of Fame' to have Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's name

    The Nobel Prize tweeted, "Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations! They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

    Abhijit, an Indian-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won the Nobel in economics for 2019, jointly with his wife French-American Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer of Harvard University for "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

    He married Duflo four years now who also works at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, MA, US. Abhijit is the second Indian Nobel laureate in Economic after Amartya Sen.

    Abhijit born in Mumbai, did his schooling at South Point School and had graduated in economics from the famed Presidency College (now University) in Kolkata. Later, he completed his Masters from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. He did his PhD from Harvard University, Cambridge, US.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
