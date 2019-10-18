Abhijit Banerjee's thinking is Left-leaning: Piyush Goyal

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 18: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, as Left-leaning.

Goyal made the remarks at a media briefing here.

"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning," Goyal said.

"Banerjee supported 'Nyay' (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology," the BJP leader said.

Banerjee recently said the Indian economy is on shaky ground, adding data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.