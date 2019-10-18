For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019
Abhijit Banerjee's thinking is Left-leaning: Piyush Goyal
India
New Delhi, Oct 18: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, as Left-leaning.
Goyal made the remarks at a media briefing here.
"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning," Goyal said.
"Banerjee supported 'Nyay' (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology," the BJP leader said.
Modi's goal of USD 5 trillion economy: "Completely doable", says Goyal
Banerjee recently said the Indian economy is on shaky ground, adding data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.