Abhijit Banerjee meets novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen

Kolkata, Oct 23: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who is on a one-day visit to his parental home, on Wednesday met award-winning novelist and poet Nabaneeta Dev Sen at her residence here.

Sources said the Nobel laureate had decided to visit Padma Shri awardee Sen after she wrote to Banerjee requesting him to meet her.

He was in Sen's residence for 45 minutes. Banerjee, who arrived in the city on Tuesday evening, has not participated in any event during the day. He is slated to leave the city early on Thursday.

Eighty one-year-old Sen, who is also a former student of Presidency College (now Presidency University) like Banerjee, has expressed her inability to attend the felicitation of the Nobel laureate planned by the varsity's alumni in January next year. Sources said Sen is also writing a poem on Banerjee.

No immediate reaction was available from the Nobel laureate at the meeting.