  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Abhijit Banerjee meets novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 23: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who is on a one-day visit to his parental home, on Wednesday met award-winning novelist and poet Nabaneeta Dev Sen at her residence here.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Sources said the Nobel laureate had decided to visit Padma Shri awardee Sen after she wrote to Banerjee requesting him to meet her.

    He was in Sen's residence for 45 minutes. Banerjee, who arrived in the city on Tuesday evening, has not participated in any event during the day. He is slated to leave the city early on Thursday.

    Eighty one-year-old Sen, who is also a former student of Presidency College (now Presidency University) like Banerjee, has expressed her inability to attend the felicitation of the Nobel laureate planned by the varsity's alumni in January next year. Sources said Sen is also writing a poem on Banerjee.

    TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's Hilsa treat for Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

    No immediate reaction was available from the Nobel laureate at the meeting.

    More ABHIJIT BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    Abhijit Banerjee nobel laureate

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue