  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Abdullahs, Muftis can abuse Modi but won’t be able to divide nation, says PM in Kathua

    By
    |

    Kathua, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and hailed the residents of Jammu and Baramulla for coming out in huge numbers and voting in the first phase on April 11.

    In Kathua, PM Modi addressed the gathering in favour of Dr Jitendra Singh, who is seeking second term from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency.

    Abdullahs, Muftis can abuse Modi but won’t be able to divide nation, says PM in Kathua
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing a rally in Kathua, PM Modi said, "You have proved the strength of India's democracy in the first phase. With the overwhelming turnout in Jammu and Baramulla, you have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists & people in 'mahamilawat'.

    Opposition 'unhappy' with me over India's rapid global strides: PM Modi

    "Army is a source to earn money. Congress indulged in corruption in defence deals. In recent days, you have seen the 'mahamilavat' of Congress, NC & PDP. Congress indulges in vote bank politics," he said.

    Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi in Kathua said that the party's policies were behind migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley. "Due to the policies of Congress, Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their own home. Congress and their friends were so worried about their vote bank that they overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

    "Congress is behind the migration of Kashmiri pandits from the Valley. Congress wants NYAY but has done anyay [injustice] for 60 years," he also said.

    The Prime Minister also said,''I want to tell Mufti and Abdullahs, I'm Modi, 'mai na jhukta hu, na bikta hu'. I want to tell Abdullahs and Muftis that I would not allow them to break this country. Congress won't mend its ways. Congress's blood has been infected by germs. Congress wants to withdraw Army from J&K.''

    Modi biggest victim of political intolerance: Naqvi

    ''Congress wants to hold talks with the Pakistani proxies. Congress wants to dilute AFSPA. Congress is trying to demoralise our security forces. Congress has lost the trust of the people.

    The Abdullah family and the Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation,'' Modi further said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue