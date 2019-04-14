Abdullahs, Muftis can abuse Modi but won’t be able to divide nation, says PM in Kathua

Kathua, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and hailed the residents of Jammu and Baramulla for coming out in huge numbers and voting in the first phase on April 11.

In Kathua, PM Modi addressed the gathering in favour of Dr Jitendra Singh, who is seeking second term from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a rally in Kathua, PM Modi said, "You have proved the strength of India's democracy in the first phase. With the overwhelming turnout in Jammu and Baramulla, you have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists & people in 'mahamilawat'.

"Army is a source to earn money. Congress indulged in corruption in defence deals. In recent days, you have seen the 'mahamilavat' of Congress, NC & PDP. Congress indulges in vote bank politics," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi in Kathua said that the party's policies were behind migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley. "Due to the policies of Congress, Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their own home. Congress and their friends were so worried about their vote bank that they overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

"Congress is behind the migration of Kashmiri pandits from the Valley. Congress wants NYAY but has done anyay [injustice] for 60 years," he also said.

The Prime Minister also said,''I want to tell Mufti and Abdullahs, I'm Modi, 'mai na jhukta hu, na bikta hu'. I want to tell Abdullahs and Muftis that I would not allow them to break this country. Congress won't mend its ways. Congress's blood has been infected by germs. Congress wants to withdraw Army from J&K.''

''Congress wants to hold talks with the Pakistani proxies. Congress wants to dilute AFSPA. Congress is trying to demoralise our security forces. Congress has lost the trust of the people.

The Abdullah family and the Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation,'' Modi further said.