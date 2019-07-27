  • search
    Abdul Kalam’s Death Anniversary: Twitter remembers India's missile man through his quotes

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: The nation on Saturday paid homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who is fondly remembered as the 'People's President' and the 'Missile Man of India' on his fourth death anniversary.

    Hailing from a small town in Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam was loved by all. He made major contribution to India missile development and space program as a scientist and science administrator.

    Abdul Kalam
    Abdul Kalam

    Born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, Dr APJ Kalam served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Kalam, who had penned several books and inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking', died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

    Twitter paid homage to the 'People's President' on Saturday.

