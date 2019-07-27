Abdul Kalam’s Death Anniversary: Twitter remembers India's missile man through his quotes

New Delhi, July 27: The nation on Saturday paid homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who is fondly remembered as the 'People's President' and the 'Missile Man of India' on his fourth death anniversary.

Hailing from a small town in Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam was loved by all. He made major contribution to India missile development and space program as a scientist and science administrator.

Born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, Dr APJ Kalam served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Kalam, who had penned several books and inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking', died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

Twitter paid homage to the 'People's President' on Saturday.

Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary



ভারতের প্রাক্তন রাষ্ট্রপতি ডঃ এ পি জে আব্দুল কালামের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2019

“You were born with Wings,Dont crawl. Learn to use them to fly and fly.”



Born to a boat owner in a small village in Tamilnadu, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life story is a testament that all is posssible.



Tributes to Bharat Ratna #APJAbdulKalam! #AbdulKalam #MissileMan pic.twitter.com/IiedquTijf — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) July 27, 2019