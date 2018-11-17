J&K: Abducted civilian killed, two more kidnapped in Shopian

  • search

    Srinagar, Nov 17: One of the three abducted civilians by gunmen in Shopian district was killed on Saturday while the other two were released, reports said. Two more civilians have been kidnapped from Meemender village.

    Unidentified gunmen had abducted three civilians - Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Huzaif Ahmad - from Sadpora Payeen village of Shopian district on Saturday morning.

    The body of Huzaif Ahmad was recovered from Lundoora village on Saturday evening while Farooq Ahmad and Shahid Ahmad were released unharmed.

    The incident comes two days after a 17-year-old youth was abducted from a village in Shopian and killed by militants in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police said that the youth's bullet-riddled body was found in Pulwama's Niklora village.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 19:12 [IST]
