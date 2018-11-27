Abandoned Pakistani boat seized off Gujarat coast

Bhuj (Guj), Nov 27: An abandoned Pakistani boat was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Sir Creek area off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian sea, an official said on Tuesday.

The fishing boat was found abandoned in the Sir Creek estuary along the Indo-Pakistan border near Kutch off the Gujarat coast Monday night by a BSF patrolling team, he said.

No fisherman was found in the boat, the official said.

A search operation was launched in the area but no one was found, he said, adding that some fishing equipment were seized from the boat.

Pakistani fishermen have several times crossed over to the Indian waters on boats during fishing. In October, the BSF had caught five Pakistani nationals from Indian territorial waters from creek area in the Arabian Sea near border pillar number G-33 close to the Indo-Pakistan border.

PTI