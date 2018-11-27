  • search

Abandoned Pakistani boat seized off Gujarat coast

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhuj (Guj), Nov 27: An abandoned Pakistani boat was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Sir Creek area off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian sea, an official said on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The fishing boat was found abandoned in the Sir Creek estuary along the Indo-Pakistan border near Kutch off the Gujarat coast Monday night by a BSF patrolling team, he said.

    No fisherman was found in the boat, the official said.

    A search operation was launched in the area but no one was found, he said, adding that some fishing equipment were seized from the boat.

    [Sri Lankan Navy arrests 48 Tamil Nadu fishermen, seize 12 boats]

    Pakistani fishermen have several times crossed over to the Indian waters on boats during fishing. In October, the BSF had caught five Pakistani nationals from Indian territorial waters from creek area in the Arabian Sea near border pillar number G-33 close to the Indo-Pakistan border.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    gujarat pakistan boat

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue