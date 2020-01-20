  • search
    Live bomb found in Abandoned laptop bag triggers bomb scare at Mangalore Airport

    Mangaluru, Jan 20: A suspicious unattended laptop bag containing IED was found abandoned at the Bajpe airport in Mangaluru on Monday. The bag was found kept in the rest area meant for the passengers outside the airport.

    According to reports, two men came in auto and left the bag near the ticket counter, which is near the VIP vehicles parking area. The bag, which was lying unattended near the entrance of the airport was removed from the spot by the airport security personnel at 8.45 am.

    Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey said,'' We have found traces of Improvised explosive device (IED) from a bag lying at the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, we have safely evacuated it.''

    Bomb disposal squad & dog squad have rushed to the Airport. Investigation is underway.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 20th, 2020

      Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads and metal detectors.

      "The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol," Harsha later said in a video message.

      AirAsia flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after woman claims she has bomb

      The police commissioner said the citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was peaceful and the police were taking all precautions. According to some reports, two persons had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag there. Police said they are verifying the CCTV footage.

      In the meantime, security has been tightened at the airport in view of the bomb threat.

      Meanwhile, Security beefed up at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after an abandoned bag was found in Mangaluru Airport.

      Read more about:

      passengers bomb disposal squad investigation airport mangalore

