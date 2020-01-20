Abandoned laptop bag with IED content triggers bomb scare at Mangalore Airport

Mangaluru, Jan 20: A suspicious unattended laptop bag containing IED was found abandoned at the Bajpe airport in Mangaluru on Monday. The bag was found kept in the rest area meant for the passengers outside the airport.

According to reports, two men came in auto and left the bag near the ticket counter, which is near the VIP vehicles parking area. The bag, which was lying unattended near the entrance of the airport was removed from the spot by the airport security personnel at 8.45 am.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey said,''We have found traces of Improvised explosive device (IED) from a bag lying at ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, we have safely evacuated it.''

Bomb disposal squad & dog squad have rushed to the Airport. Investigation underway.

Speakin on the incident, Dr. PS Harsha, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, said, "As per protocol, investigation is on. CISF has cordoned off the area and bomb disposal squad has reached."

In the meantime, security has been tightened at the airport in view of the bomb threat.

Meanwhile, Security beefed up at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after an abandoned bag was found in Mangaluru Airport.